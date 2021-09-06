PSG sign two-year deal with fashion house Dior

Paris St Germain said on Monday they had signed a two-year partnership deal with fashion house Christian Dior.
PSG said Dior would design their official wardrobe, and that the partnership marked the first time Dior had signed a deal in this way with a sports club.
Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior men’s collections, had designed a series of new creations for the PSG team for the next two seasons, added PSG. Until the Dior deal, PSG had a clothing partnership with Germany’s Hugo Boss.
Dior announces a two-season role as official tailor to @PSG_Inside, with looks by Kim Jones, as seen on @GigioDonna1, @NeymarJr, @MarcoVerratti1, @Abdou_Diallo_, @LParedss, Sergio Ramos, with more https://t.co/dN79GpZxuy.#PSGxDior
© Brett Lloyd
— Dior (@Dior) September 6, 2021
PSG have one of the most potent attacking forces in club soccer, with new signing Lionel Messi linking up with Brazil’s Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe.
A six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, Messi joined from Barcelona and made his Ligue 1 debut late last month.
Christian Dior is one of the richest fashion brands in the world today.
According to finances Online, the company was fifth on the list with a net value of $11.91 billion. The brand is popular for its clothing line, cosmetics and perfumes.
The Paris-based football club, much like Dior, is one of the richest clubs of the world. It has net value of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.
Owned by Qatar Sports Investments, its revenues were $599 million