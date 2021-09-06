PSG sign two-year deal with fashion house Dior

Paris St Germain said on Monday they had signed a two-year partnership deal with fashion house Christian Dior.

PSG said Dior would design their official wardrobe, and that the partnership marked the first time Dior had signed a deal in this way with a sports club.

Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior men’s collections, had designed a series of new creations for the PSG team for the next two seasons, added PSG. Until the Dior deal, PSG had a clothing partnership with Germany’s Hugo Boss.

PSG have one of the most potent attacking forces in club soccer, with new signing Lionel Messi linking up with Brazil’s Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe.

A six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, Messi joined from Barcelona and made his Ligue 1 debut late last month.

Christian Dior is one of the richest fashion brands in the world today.

According to finances Online, the company was fifth on the list with a net value of $11.91 billion. The brand is popular for its clothing line, cosmetics and perfumes.

The Paris-based football club, much like Dior, is one of the richest clubs of the world. It has net value of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Owned by Qatar Sports Investments, its revenues were $599 million