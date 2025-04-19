Hasan Ali is the best all-rounder right now: Kamran Akmal

Discussing the best all-rounders being tested in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Kamran Akmal said that Karachi Kings’ Hasan Ali stands out .

In a conversation with Najeeb Ul Hasnain, former Pakistani Wicket-keeper agreed that Hasan Ali stands out due to his contributions with the ball, bat, and in the field.

Kamran Akmal emphasized his unmatched energy, game awareness, and the spark he brings to any playing XI. “He’s not just performing with the ball—his presence on the field and his batting impact make him the top all-rounder in this PSL,” Kamran said.

Najeeb pointed out that Hasan Ali’s bowling rhythm is finally back during PSL 10, reminding fans of his 2017–2019 peak.

“We’re seeing the old Hasan again—fast, fiery, and full of energy,” he added. The pair also admired the team unity in PSL 10, especially seen when Abbas Afridi celebrated one of Hasan’s wickets with infectious passion. “That’s what team culture looks like,” Najeeb noted.

The conversation also highlighted the larger resurgence of Karachi Kings in PSL 10. Kamran praised Amir Jamal for not just his disciplined bowling but also for speaking sensibly off the field.

“Win matches and the crowds will follow—it’s that simple,” Amir had said, and both analysts agreed that this mindset is exactly what Karachi Kings needs.

Another key topic was David Warner’s philosophy on PSL 10 team spirit. According to Kamran, “Warner believes that how you hold your team together in tough times shows real leadership.”

Mir Hamza’s long-awaited inclusion also received applause. Kamran stressed that his early spells were crucial in building pressure, while Mohammad Nabi’s performance—giving just 7 runs and taking 2 wickets in four overs—was called “exceptional.”

Finally, the duo discussed Riazullah’s inclusion in the batting line-up. While they felt it might be a bit early for him, but they both agreed that the emerging player of PSL 10 should be given fair chance to shine.