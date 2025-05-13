PSL 10: Complete revised schedule for remaining games

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the complete revised schedule for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Earlier today, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the remaining matches of the tournament will commence on May 17, with the grand final scheduled for May 25.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has now revealed that the PSL 10 will resume with the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on May 17 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The same venue will host a double-header on May 18, with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the evening encounter.

Defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns on May 19 in the last group-match of the PSL 10.

The tournament will then move to Lahore, where the first Qualifier is scheduled on May 21.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 on May 22 and May 23, respectively.

Read more: PSL 10 new schedule announced following India-Pakistan ceasefire

All matches will begin at 7.30pm local time except for the evening game on 18 May, which will begin at 8pm.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that details regarding PSL 10 tickets will be shared shortly.

It is to be noted here that the PSL 10 was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after an Indian drone hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

However, the PCB later postponed the tournament as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan.

Before the suspension of the tournament, as many as 27 games were completed as Quetta Gladiators topped the points table, followed by Karachi Kings in second place.