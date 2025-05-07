Rossouw, Nawaz power Gladiators to highest PSL team total

RAWALPINDI: Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz smashed tons as Quetta Gladiators posted the highest team total of the Pakistan Super League history in their PSL 10 game against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

After being put to bat first, the Gladiators posted 263/3 in their 20 overs, surpassing Multan Sultans’ 262-run total in 2023.

Finn Allen was the first batter to fall after scoring five off four balls. His opening partner Saud Shakeel was then joined by Rilee Rossouw, and the two took the side to 60.

Shakeel was dismissed after scoring 23 off 18 balls, with the scoreboard showing 60/2 in 5.4 overs.

It was then Hasan Nawaz and Rilee Rossouw show as they went on the offensive against the Islamabad United bowlers.

The two added 134 runs for the second wicket to take Gladiators to 194 in 15.5 overs.

Rilee Rossouw fell to Imad Wasim after smashing 104 off 46 balls, with the help of 14 fours and six sixes.

Hasan Nawaz completed his ton with a four on the last ball of the final over. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 45 balls, laced with four fours and nine sixes.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, and Fin Allen.

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Haider Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, and Naseem Shah.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.