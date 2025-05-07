PCB shares update on PSL10 schedule amid India-Pakistan tensions

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has shared an update in the Pakistan Super League 10 schedule amid India-Pakistan tensions following Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported quoting PCB.

The PCB confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League 10 will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The toss will take place at 7.30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm.

Tonight’s match sees the return of HBL PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on 7, 8, 9 and 10 May. Thereafter the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on 11 May.

The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on 13 May, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and Final of the marquee event are to take place on 14, 16 and 18 May, respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium.

It is worth mentioning here that India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

