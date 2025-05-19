PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings to seal second spot

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United thrashed Karachi Kings by 79 runs as the triumph not only showcased their dominance but also secured them the second spot on the points table, earning them a place in the first qualifier of the playoffs.

Chasing a mammoth 251, the Kings were bowled out for 172.

After being asked to bat first, Islamabad United posted a mammoth 251-run total thanks to quick fifties from Alex Hales and Sahibzada Farhan helped against Karachi Kings in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Monday.

Put to bat first, the United were off to a flying start as Sahibzada Farhan and Alex Hales gave them a 153-run opening stand.

Farhan was the first to fall, not before making 73 off 41 balls, with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Rassie van der Dussen arrived at the crease when Islamabad United were 153/1 in 11.3 overs.

The South Africa batter could make just one run while Salman Agha was removed after scoring seven runs.

Alex Hales’s innings came to an end in the 17th over after scoring 88 off just 35 balls, laced with six fours and eight sixes.

Captain Shadab Khan then took charge of the innings and smashed 42 off 19 balls.

Haider Ali remained unbeaten on 19 alongside Ben Dwarshuis (10)* as United finished at 251/5 in their 20 overs.

The two sides have already qualified for the playoffs alongside Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Today’s game is the last of the group stage, with Islamabad United and Karachi Kings battling it out for the second spot on the PSL 10 points table.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie Van der Dussen, Salman Ali Agha, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shadab Khan (cap), Ben Dwarshuis, Imad Wasim, Salman Irshad, and Tymal Mills.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert, James Vince, Saad Baig (wk), Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, and Mir Hamza.

Read more: PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators edge Multan Sultans to top table

It is worth noting here that PSL 10 was suspended for nine days due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

After both countries agreed on the ceasefire, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the resumption of the tournament from May 17.

As per the revised schedule, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hosted a double-header on May 18, with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars faced off in the evening encounter.

Today’s game is the last of the group stage, with the two teams battling it out for the second spot on the PSL 10 points table.