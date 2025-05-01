Kings end Sultans’ PSL 10 campaign with 87-run defeat

LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign ended with an 87-run defeat to Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 205, the Sultans were bowled out for 117 in 16.1 overs.

Their skipper Mohammad Rizwan departed on duck in the second over of the innings.

Wicketkeeping batter Usman Khan (1) was removed by Mir Hamza in the following over, leaving Multan Sultans struggling at 20/2 in three overs.

Kamran Ghulam then joined Yasir Khan who soon fell to Aamer Jamal after scoring 26 off 17 balls, while Curtis Campher made 12 before falling to Mohammad Nabi.

Ghulam scored 29 runs off 25 balls and was the highest run-getter for the losing side.

Iftikhar Ahmed made eight while Michael Bracewell fell to Nabi after scoring just two runs.

Ubaid Shah was the last batter to get dismissed after scoring 14 runs while Chris Jordan remained unbeaten on 14 runs.

For Karachi Kings, Mohammad Nabi picked up three wickets while Khushdil Shah and Mir Hamza took two wickets each.

After opting to bat first, the Kings got off to a strong start as Tim Seifert and captain David Warner brought up a fifty-run partnership in just four overs.

However, Ubaid Shah provided Multan Sultans an important breakthrough, dismissing Seifert for 20 off 11 balls.

David Willey removed Warner in the very next over after he scored 30 off just 13 deliveries, with the scoreboard showing 57/2 in 4.1 overs.

Ubaid Shah then dismissed Omair Bin Yousuf for just one, leaving Karachi at 58/3.

Irfan Khan Niazi and James Vince then stabilised the innings with a 78-run partnership.

Their fourth wicket stand ended when Curtis Campher dismissed Niazi for 40 off 33 balls.

James Vince brought up another fifty in PSL 10, helping the Kings reach 155/4 after 17 overs.

All-rounder Khushdil Shah joined him after Irfan Khan Niazi’s dismissal and smashed a quickfire 33 off just 13 deliveries.

Vince remained unbeaten on 65 as Karachi Kings ended their innings at 204/4 in 20 overs.

For Multan Sultans, Ubaid Shah picked up two wickets, while David Willey and Curtis Campher chipped in with a wicket each.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza.

Earlier, Pakistani superstar and game show host Fahad Mustafa said Pakistan Super League’s franchise Karachi Kings will pick up the trophy of PSL 10.

During his latest outing on ARY News’ PSL transmission, ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, hosted by eminent host Waseem Badami, Fahad Mustafa expressed his desire for Karachi Kings to win the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“I really want them to win this time,” he said.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star continued, “Last time, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub’s side of Peshawar Zalmi seemed stronger than the others, but my feelings are not the same this time.”

“Instead, this time, because a foreign player (David Warner) is leading Karachi Kings, he is beyond all the team politics and does not carry any baggage from any player. Therefore, he is managing it all very well,” Mustafa added. “And I have a very strong feeling that Karachi Kings will win this time.”