Qalandars opt to bat against United in PSL 10 Qualifier 2

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United in the Qualifier 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), James Neesham, Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, and Salman Irshad.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain, and Salman Mirza.

The defending champions were left to play Qualifier 2 after they lost Qualifier 1 to Quetta Gladiators, who progressed to the final.

The winner of the game will meet the Gladiators in the final of the tournament on Sunday, May 25.

On the other hand, Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings in the PSL 10 Eliminator a day earlier at the same venue.

It is worth noting here that Islamabad United have played three PSL finals and won each time, while Lahore Qalandars qualified three times and won twice.