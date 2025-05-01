Gladiators opt to bowl first against Qalandars

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars are second on the PSL 10 points table, with eight points from seven matches.

They are closely followed by Quetta Gladiators, who have the same number of points in six games.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Asif Afridi.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, and Finn Allen.

Multan Sultans are virtually out of the tournament after winning just one game from their eight games.

They are at the bottom of the points table, with just two points in eight matches.