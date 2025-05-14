PCB announces tickets details about PSL 10 remaining games

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the ticket details for the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Wednesday.

The six-team tournament is set to resume on May 17 and will run through May 25 after Pakistan and India agreed on a ceasefire.

In an official statement, the PCB confirmed that fans who had bought tickets for the games, initially scheduled for May 8, 9, and 10, will be able to use the same tickets for the corresponding May 17, 18 and 19 fixtures, respectively.

“With 18 May being a double-header day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the previously issued 9 May ticket can be used to attend both the games,” as per the PCB.

As per the statement, the tickets bought for Eliminators 1, 2 and the Final can be used for the respective games as per the revised PSL 10 schedule.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has made available the tickets for the remaining league games and the playoffs on its website and designated TCS Express centres.

Read more: PSL 10: Complete revised schedule for remaining games

“The fans can avail a complete refund only of the 5 and 10 May Multan contests earlier scheduled in Multan and the previously scheduled Qualifier in Rawalpindi,” as per the PCB.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board revealed the complete revised schedule for the PSL 10 following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The PCB revealed that the tournament will resume with the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on May 17 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 on May 22 and May 23, respectively.

The final of the showpiece event is scheduled on May 25 at the same venue.