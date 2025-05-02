Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The defending champions remain at the summit of the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in six matches, while Peshawar Zalmi are fifth in the standings with four points in six matches.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, and Riley Meredith.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, and Mohammad Ali.

Multan Sultans have become the first team to crash out of the ongoing 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

They sit at the bottom of the points table, with just two points in eight matches.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.