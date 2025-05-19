web analytics
27.7 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PSL 10 playoffs: Stage set for thrilling round in Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Following Islamabad United’s resounding victory against Karachi Kings in the tournament’s last league match, the top four teams have locked down their spots in the playoff lineup for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

With 15 points, Quetta Gladiators are now leading the points table. They will play Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 on May 21 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

There will be an exciting build-up to the tournament as all playoff matches will be held at the same location in Lahore.

With the top two slots guaranteed, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have a double chance to get to the PSL 10 final. On May 23, the victor of Qualifier 1 will play the loser of Qualifier 2.

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will square off in a fierce battle in the Eliminator match on May 22. The grand finals is set for May 25.

PSL 10 playoffs matches

  • Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Qualifier 1 on May 21
  • Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Eliminator on May 22
  • Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up on May 23
  • Final on May 25

Read More: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings to seal second spot

Earlier, Islamabad United showcased a stellar all-round display to secure a dominant victory by 79 runs over Karachi Kings in the final league match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The triumph not only showcased the Shadab Khan-led side dominance but also secured them the second spot on the points table, earning them a place in the first qualifier of the playoffs.

Chasing a mammoth 251, the Kings were bowled out for 172.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.