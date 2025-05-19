PSL 10 playoffs: Stage set for thrilling round in Lahore

RAWALPINDI: Following Islamabad United’s resounding victory against Karachi Kings in the tournament’s last league match, the top four teams have locked down their spots in the playoff lineup for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

With 15 points, Quetta Gladiators are now leading the points table. They will play Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 on May 21 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

There will be an exciting build-up to the tournament as all playoff matches will be held at the same location in Lahore.

With the top two slots guaranteed, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have a double chance to get to the PSL 10 final. On May 23, the victor of Qualifier 1 will play the loser of Qualifier 2.

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will square off in a fierce battle in the Eliminator match on May 22. The grand finals is set for May 25.

PSL 10 playoffs matches

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Qualifier 1 on May 21

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Eliminator on May 22

Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up on May 23

Final on May 25

Earlier, Islamabad United showcased a stellar all-round display to secure a dominant victory by 79 runs over Karachi Kings in the final league match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The triumph not only showcased the Shadab Khan-led side dominance but also secured them the second spot on the points table, earning them a place in the first qualifier of the playoffs.

Chasing a mammoth 251, the Kings were bowled out for 172.