What’s fueling Sahibzada Farhan’s dream run in PSL 10?

Islamabad United has had a dream start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), winning all three of their matches so far and a major contributor to this winning streak has been their in-form opening batter, Sahibzada Farhan.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Sahibzada Farhan shared the secret behind his incredible run. He credited his success to years of dedication to domestic cricket, stating that he hasn’t missed a single season.

“This was my fourth season in the National T20 Cup, and I had set a goal to score 200 runs — I ended up with 300. That gave me a lot of confidence,” he said.

Sahibzada Farhan praised his coaches at the academy, particularly Mr. Idrees and Ejaz Ali Shah, for working closely with him on his hard-hitting skills for two to three months prior PSL 10.

Farhan’s standout performance in the National T20 was hard to ignore. In the National T20, he scored 605 runs in seven matches at an average of 86.42 with three centuries and two fifties, was impossible to ignore.

Islamabad United was quick to select the star in making by picking him for the PSL 10 draft — a decision that turned out to be a masterstroke for the franchise.

Reflecting on his PSL journey, Sahibzada Farhan revealed that even on the morning of the draft, he remained focused on training and was hopeful of a call-up.

“I believe in hard work. I didn’t let the uncertainty affect me. I kept training because I knew my time would come,” he said.

His belief proved right when Islamabad United picked him, and he immediately justified their trust by scoring a century in his very first match this season.

Speaking about the importance of early success, Farhan admitted that the century gave him massive confidence.

“It helps when you play a big knock early in the tournament. I also scored a fifty after that, and I’m not taking it lightly. My complete focus is on continuing this form throughout the season.”

With their next match against Karachi Kings, Farhan knows that the challenges are far from over. “They are not an easy side. We’ll try to stay composed and keep things normal,” he added.

Farhan, already a superstar in domestic cricket, has his eyes set on the national team. With the World Cup on the horizon, he acknowledged that it’s a dream — but his immediate goal is to dominate PSL 10.

“My main target is to score another century in the PSL, InshaAllah. I believe in my preparation and hard work.”

When asked about the toughest team in the tournament, Sahibzada Farhan pointed to his former team Lahore Qalandars, citing their bowling attack featuring Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Zaman Khan as one of the most challenging line-ups.

As his performances continue to impress, Farhan had a heartfelt message for his fans: “Thank you for all the support. Islamabad United has always been a lucky franchise for me. I played with them the year we won the title, and fans reminded me that I’m now with the right team again.”

With determination, humility, and unmatched form, Sahibzada Farhan is not just helping Islamabad United shine — he’s making a strong case for national selection too.