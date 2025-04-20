PSL 10 smashes viewership records in opening weekend

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 has smashed viewership records despite being held in the same window as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The tournament, usually held in the February-March window, was shifted to April due to the Champions Trophy 2025.

The six-team tournament includes participation from Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 as defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars faced off in the opening game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Since then, PSL 10 has witnessed a whopping increase in the live streaming viewership.

The development was confirmed by the Instagram page of the Pakistan Super League, which stated that the viewership registered an 826.5 percent increase in Pakistan compared to last year.

“Pakistan tuned in like never before! #HBLPSLX smashes streaming records with an 826.5% jump!,” the Instagram post read.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from April 11 to May 18, consisting of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United are set to face off in the 10th game of the PSL 10 later today.

The defending champions top the table, with three wins from their three games, while Karachi Kings are third on the points table, having won two out of their three games in the ongoing edition.