PSL 11 final ticket sale schedule announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the official schedule for the sale of tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, outlining both online and physical distribution arrangements for cricket fans.

PSL 2026 matches had been held without spectators since the start of the tournament. The restriction was imposed in line with the government’s austerity drive and security protocols linked to the prevailing diplomatic environment, with authorities prioritizing safety during a sensitive period.

According to the schedule, online ticket sales will begin on April 27, while physical tickets will be available from April 28.

For physical sales, 18 designated courier company outlets have been allocated for ticket distribution. Fans attending the final on 3 May have been advised to arrive at the venue by 6:30pm.

Ticket prices have been set according to enclosures, ranging from Rs1,500 to Rs12,000.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted permission for spectators to attend the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) final in the stadium, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement posted on X, Mohsin Naqvi said he had requested the prime minister to allow fans into stadiums.

Naqvi noted that while Shehbaz Sharif was initially inclined to permit spectators, he highlighted that austerity measures are currently in place across the country, with efforts focused on reducing fuel consumption.