Multan Sultans register convincing win over RawalPindiz in PSL 11

LAHORE: Multan Sultans strengthened their position at the top of the table with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over RawalPindiz in a Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing a target of 183, Multan Sultans reached the total comfortably with 22 balls remaining, losing just three wickets in the process. The result further underlined their strong form in PSL 11.

The Sultans, however, faced an early setback when Mohammad Amir dismissed Steve Smith cheaply in the second over.

Following the early loss, Sahibzada Farhan and Josh Philippe steadied the innings and then shifted momentum with a crucial 110-run partnership for the second wicket. Farhan top-scored with 68 off 36 deliveries, while Philippe contributed 56 off 30 balls.

After their dismissals, Shan Masood and Ashton Turner ensured there were no further hiccups, guiding Multan Sultans to victory with an unbeaten partnership.

Earlier, RawalPindiz posted 182 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. The innings began on an unsteady note with an early wicket, and despite some resistance in the middle overs, they struggled to build sustained momentum.

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Kamran Ghulam played a steady innings of 35, while Sam Billings provided late impetus with an unbeaten 56. A brief cameo from Dian Forrester also added valuable runs towards the end.

For Multan Sultans, Faisal Akram delivered an impressive bowling performance, claiming four wickets and restricting the opposition during the middle overs. His contribution proved decisive in shaping the outcome of this PSL 11 encounter.

With this result, Multan Sultans continue to lead the standings, maintaining their strong run in PSL 11.