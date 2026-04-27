KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that ticket sales for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will begin on April 28, ARY News reported.

According to PCB, fans can purchase e-tickets through the official website pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will also be made available at designated outlets. Supporters holding e-tickets will be allowed entry at the stadium after scanning their mobile tickets or presenting a printed copy.

The PCB confirmed that tickets for all enclosures at the National Bank Stadium have been priced at a flat rate of Rs500, aiming to ensure maximum fan participation for the high-profile clash.

Physical ticket sales will be available at the TCS box office located at China Ground, while online ticketing for the Qualifier is set to go live from tonight. Physical tickets for fans preferring in-person purchases will be available from tomorrow morning.

The board also stated that further details regarding tickets for the Eliminator matches scheduled in Lahore on April 29 and May 1 will be announced shortly.

Also Read: Kingsmen knock defending champions Qalandars out of PSL 11

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted permission for spectators to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 playoff matches live in the stadiums.

The Prime Minister approved during a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi today at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, the PCB Chairman requested the Premier to allow fans to enjoy the PSL 11 playoff matches in person. Accepting the request, the PM directed that fans be allowed into the stands.

Following the decision, the PCB Chairman advised cricket fans to use public transport when traveling to the stadium.

He also expressed his best wishes for the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs: Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and the Hyderabad Kingsmen.