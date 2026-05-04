The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Team of the Tournament has been officially announced, with star batter Babar Azam, captain of Peshawar Zalmi, appointed as captain of the Team of the Tournament.

In an outstanding campaign, Babar Azam emerged as the leading run-scorer with 588 runs, including two centuries, making him one of the standout performers of PSL 11. His consistency and leadership played a key role in shaping the PSL 11 season narrative.

For the first time in PSL 11, an Emerging Team of the Tournament was also announced alongside the main selection, highlighting young talent that impressed throughout the tournament.

The Team of the Tournament features strong representation from Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, with three players each selected. Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United also contributed two players each in the lineup.

Also Read: Babar’s Peshawar Zalmi beat Hyderabad Kingsmen to lift PSL 11 title

Kusal Mendis of Peshawar Zalmi was named wicketkeeper of the PSL 11 Team of the Tournament after scoring 550 runs. His teammate Sufiyan Muqeem also earned a place for his impressive performances.

From Hyderabad Kingsmen, Haneen Shah achieved a rare feat by being selected in both the Team of the Tournament and the Emerging Team. Teammates Usman (389 runs) and Hassan Khan (139 runs and six wickets) also featured in the lineup.

Other notable PSL 11 selections include Fakhar Zaman with 401 runs, Shaheen Afridi of Lahore Qalandars with 16 wickets, and Shan Masood of Multan Sultans with 367 runs.

Shadab Khan of Islamabad United and Richard Gleeson were also included for their consistent PSL performances. Hasan Nawaz of Quetta Gladiators was named 12th player of the Team of the Tournament.

The Emerging Team of the Tournament includes Sameer Minhas, Farhan Yousuf, Ali Raza, and Ubaid Shah, highlighting the next generation of PSL 11 talent.

Overall, the awards reflect a blend of elite performance and emerging excellence, marking one of the most competitive seasons in PSL history.