PSL 2023: SHC bars Geo Super from broadcast of matches

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday barred Geo Super from broadcasting matches of Pakistan Super League 2023 (PSL-8), ARY News reported.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made an agreement with Pakistan Television (PTV) and ARY News for the broadest of PSL 2023 matches.

The Sindh High Court announced the verdict on the plea of ARY News after Geo Super started broadcasting PSL 2023 matches.

ARY News’ counsel Barrister Ayan Memon said Geo Super offered a low bid for acquiring broadcast rights of PSL 2023 and the SHC gave a verdict after reviewing the agreement.

According to the verdict of SHC, Geo Super cannot broadcast matches of PSL season 8 without broadcast rights, Memon said.

He said it would not contempt of court if Geo Super continues to broadcast matches of PSL.

Commenting on the PTV-Geo Super agreement for PSL matches broadcast, Barrister Ayan Memon said the agreement was made without the consent of ARY News Network.

Yesterday, Pakistan Television (PTV), which owns the PSL broadcast rights, made an agreement with Geo Super for broadcasting PSL matches. The agreement was made after the Pakistan Cricket Board’s approval.

