PSL 7 final: Rashid Khan clears the air on joining Lahore Qalandars

Afghanistan’s ace-spinner Rashid Khan has denied reports of him joining Lahore Qalandars for the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 7 to be played against Multan Sultans.

Taking to Twitter to deny his participation in the final of the PSL 7against Multan Sultans, Rashid Khan said that it would have been great for him to be part of Lahore Qalandars and play alongside lads in the PSL 7 final.

“I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority,” he said and added, “I wish my captain [Shaheen Afridi] and [Sameen Rana] and team good luck. InshAllah.”

It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final.

I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority.I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH ❤️ 🤲🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 26, 2022



Lahore Qalandars’ leg-spinner Rashid Khan bid farewell to Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 after playing the last match against Islamabad United.

Before leaving the event, Rashid thanked his fans for all-out support to him and Qalandars. “It’s hard to leave PSL 7 and my fans here. But, I have to go due to my national commitments,” he said.

“I have always enjoyed playing for Qalandars in PSL. It’s like a family for me. My fans here are too supportive and their support makes me stronger,” he added.

Afghanistan’s spinner wished his franchise ‘best of luck’ and hopes that they will win their maiden PSL title this year. “I am leaving but my wishes are for my team. Inshallah, this time we will win PSL,” he concluded.

It must be noted here that Rashid will join Afghanistan’s squad who will play three ODIs and two T20Is against Bangladesh from February 23.

