PSL7: Aleem Dar stops Shahnawaz Dahani’s celebration in viral video

The video of umpire Aleem Dar failing to stop Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani from celebrating a wicket against Quetta Gladiators during the PSL 7 fixture in Lahore in viral.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-arm pacer bagged two wickets in their one-sided fixture.

The video sees Shahnawaz Dahani dismissing Naseem Shah. Just when he took off, Aleem Dar came in front of the pacer to stop him.

However, the official’s efforts went in vain and was seen smiling at the end.

The netizens came up with some hilarious comments on the funny moments.

Multan k match mai boundary line pr b security honi chye, dahani ka kuch pta nai bhagty bhagty stadium se b bhr chala jaye😁😂 — Sadiya Munir || UNITED🚩|| (@Itxsadi18) February 18, 2022

Es main Imran Tahir ki rooh AA gai es Saal🤣🤣 — Benish (@Benish72535419) February 18, 2022

Aleem dar trying to stop dahani but sorry no one can 🤷🏻‍♀️😅 — Afshan Tayyab | PSL (@QueenAfshan_) February 18, 2022

Things u see only in PSL😍😍😍 — Ahmad Ijaz (@ahmadijaz478) February 18, 2022

Shahnawaz Dahani bagged two wickets and conceded 22 runs from his three overs. All of his dismissals were clean bowled.

He is at sixth position in the list of highest wicket-takers in this year’s competition with 12 scalps from eight games at a bowling average of 22.00.

Comments