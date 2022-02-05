Sunday, February 6, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

#PSL7: Shahnawaz Dahani celebrates like Imran Tahir, video goes viral

test

A video of Multan Sultans fast-bowler Shahnawaz Dahani celebrating a wicket like his teammate Imran Tahir in the PSL 7 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi is viral.

He started running all over the field after taking the wicket of Haider Ali before stopping and paying tribute to the crowd in the crucial stage of the game.

The video was shared by the Pakistan Super League and has grabbed social media’s attention.

The social media users came up with comments to the social media post.

Multan Sultans kept their unbeaten run in the tournament. They have won all of their five games so far.

WATCH: Zaman Khan’s superb final over against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 222-3 thanks to half-centuries by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Tim David.

They clinched a 57-run win after restricting the former champions to 165-8. All-rounder Ben Cutting top scored with 52 not out.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.