PSL7: Shahnawaz Dahani celebrates like Imran Tahir, video goes viral

A video of Multan Sultans fast-bowler Shahnawaz Dahani celebrating a wicket like his teammate Imran Tahir in the PSL 7 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi is viral.

He started running all over the field after taking the wicket of Haider Ali before stopping and paying tribute to the crowd in the crucial stage of the game.

The video was shared by the Pakistan Super League and has grabbed social media’s attention.

The social media users came up with comments to the social media post.

Such a positive guy 🖤 — Sardarzadda Wadood Sanجrani (@Sanjraniwadood7) February 5, 2022

Dahani is hero — Jahanzaib Lohar (@lohar_jahanzaib) February 5, 2022

Dhani in first two matches can’t cross 135 But in this match

140.1 – 1st wicket

143.4 – 2nd wicket

Excellent return 🔥🔥 — Zahid K (@ZahidK91176961) February 5, 2022

Multan Sultans kept their unbeaten run in the tournament. They have won all of their five games so far.

WATCH: Zaman Khan’s superb final over against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 222-3 thanks to half-centuries by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Tim David.

They clinched a 57-run win after restricting the former champions to 165-8. All-rounder Ben Cutting top scored with 52 not out.

Comments