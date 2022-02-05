PSL7: Qalandars’ Zaman Khan bowls superb final over against United, video goes viral

Lahore Qalandars pacer Zaman Khan earned praise for his match-winning bowling performance against Islamabad United in their thrilling PSL 7 encounter in Karachi on Saturday.

Lahore Qalandars’ frontman Shaheen Shah Afridi brought Zaman Khan to bowl the final over. They had to defend 12 runs from six deliveries.

Asif Ali took a single on the first deliveries, which put Azam Khan on strike. The second ball went for a wide and a single came from the extra delivery. The third and fourth deliveries were dots.

He dismissed Asif Ali on the fifth delivery and no run was taken on the final delivery of the game.

Here’s how social media reacted to his superb bowling in the crucial last over.

ZAMAN KHAN WHAT A YOUNG TALENT!!💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/xOL0dTtZ5H — Benazir 🇵🇸 (@BenazirMubasher) February 5, 2022

Zaman Khan!

This is exactly why Pakistan Super League is an absolute joy! — Menayal Faryal (@MenayalFaryal) February 5, 2022

What a WIN , stealing from the jaws of defeat against best batting line up. Remember the name Zaman Khan, still middle order an issue but let’s celebrate#MainHoonQalandar#PSL7@sameenrana @AJavedOfficial — Mr. Dar (@DoctorAlfaRomeo) February 5, 2022

Lahore Qalandars, batting first in the round robin stage match, scored 174-9 in their 20 overs.They won by eight wickets after restricting the two-time champions to 166-5.

