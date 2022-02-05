Saturday, February 5, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

#PSL7: Qalandars’ Zaman Khan bowls superb final over against United, video goes viral

test

Lahore Qalandars pacer Zaman Khan earned praise for his match-winning bowling performance against Islamabad United in their thrilling PSL 7 encounter in Karachi on Saturday.

Lahore Qalandars’ frontman Shaheen Shah Afridi brought Zaman Khan to bowl the final over. They had to defend 12 runs from six deliveries.

Asif Ali took a single on the first deliveries, which put Azam Khan on strike. The second ball went for a wide and a single came from the extra delivery. The third and fourth deliveries were dots.

WATCH – #PSL7: Shaheen Shah Afridi takes a brilliant catch

He dismissed Asif Ali on the fifth delivery and no run was taken on the final delivery of the game.

Here’s how social media reacted to his superb bowling in the crucial last over.

Lahore Qalandars, batting first in the round robin stage match, scored 174-9 in their 20 overs.They won by eight wickets after restricting the two-time champions to 166-5.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.