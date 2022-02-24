Friday, February 25, 2022
PSL 2022: Peshawar’s Shoaib Malik hits 50 against Islamabad, video goes viral

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Shoaib Malik scored a brilliant half-century against Islamabad United in their PSL 7 Eliminator and its video is viral.

The veteran all-rounder contributed 55 runs from 43 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

His contribution went in vain as the side were knocked out of the competition following a five-wicket loss to Islamabad United.

 

Here’s how social media reacted to his performance.

Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, put on 169-5 in their 20 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal top-scoring with 58 from 39 deliveries with seven fours and two maximums to his name.

Hassan Ali bagged three wickets for the two-time champions.

Islamabad United completed the run chase with three balls to spare thanks to a match-winning half-century by Alex Hales. The England batter top-scored with 62 from 49 balls with the help of six fours and three maximums.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan along with skipper Shadab Khan scored 28 and 22 respectively.

Salman Irshad dismissed three batters for the Peshawar side.

Islamabad United will meet Lahore Qalandars in the second eliminator on Friday. The winner will play defending champions Multan Sultans in the final.

