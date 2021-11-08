Watch: Sania Mirza cheers husband Shoaib Malik to sensational half century

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was seen at the Sharjah cricket stadium rooting for her husband Shoaib Malik in Sunday’s Pakistan vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Malik smashed a sensational half century off just 18 balls as Pakistan continued their unbeaten run in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Sania was seen cheering Malik as he clubbed 54 runs from just 18 balls, including six hits over the fence and one boundary, taking 26 off Chris Greaves’s last over.

Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik to set-up a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia.

Babar smashed five boundaries and three sixes to become the tournament’s highest run scorer, passing England’s Jos Buttler’s 240 in five matches with 264 in as many games.

He holed out to spinner Greaves in the 18th over as Pakistan lifted the scoring rate, adding 129 in the last ten overs and an incredible 77 in the final five. Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (15) had put on a slow 35 for the opening stand.

