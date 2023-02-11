PCB releases official PSL 8 anthem ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the official anthem “Sab Sitaray Humaray” for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the official anthem – composed by musician Abdullah Siddiqui – features Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, and rapper Faris Shafi.

🎶Sab Sitaray Humaray🎶 HBL PSL Official Anthem 2023 l Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, & Faris Shafi Watch full video: https://t.co/0hvFddBORC#SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/kTp7YToUeJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 11, 2023

Last year, the PSL 2022 anthem ‘Agay Dekh’ was sung by Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and Abdullah Siddiqui.

It is pertinent to mention here that PSL season 8 will kick off on February 13 in Multan with a grand ceremony followed by the opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will play their first match on February 14 against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi will share between them the 34-match tournament, and the event schedule has been designed in such a way that the four home sides will each play five matches in front of their fans and supporters – one against each side.

The soft launch of the Pakistan Women’s League will also take place during the PSL 8 when three exhibition matches will be played in the lead-up to the men’s matches in Rawalpindi on 8, 10 and 11 March. The two women’s sides are expected to comprise leading local and foreign players, details of which will be announced in due course.

