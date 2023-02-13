PSL-8 security: Cabinet green-lights deployment of Army, Rangers personnel

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Monday approved the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel for security of PSL season 8, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The federal cabinet green-lighted the summary of the Interior Ministry via circulation. The decision has been taken after the Punjab and Sindh governments and Islamabad administration sought the deployment of Army and Rangers personnel for security during PSL-8 matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also wrote a letter to the interior ministry.

It may be noted that the action-packed new season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is back to entertain cricket fans once again.

PSL season 8 will kick off on February 13 in Multan with a grand opening ceremony followed by the curtain-raiser between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

The Kings, on the other hand, will play their first match on February 14 against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

