PSL-8: Three arrested for selling fake tickets in Multan

MULTAN: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three accused of selling fake Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 tickets in Multan, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, Multan’s Mumtazabad police station took action against those selling fake tickets of PSL-8 and arrested three suspects during the operation.

Police say that 18 fake tickets, 2 LEDs, printers and other items have been recovered from the arrested accused.

It may be noted that the action-packed new season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is back to entertain cricket fans once again.

PSL season 8 will kick off in Multan with a grand opening ceremony followed by the curtain-raiser between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

The Kings, on the other hand, will play their first match on February 14 against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

