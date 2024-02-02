Ali Zafar to sing PSL 9 anthem

Fans of prolific singer Ali Zafar were over the moon after the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s premier Twenty20 tournament, announced that he would sing PSL 9 official anthem.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Ali Zafar took to his social media profiles to make the announcement.

“Seeti Tou bajay ge (The whistles would surely blow),” PSL tweeted. “Countdown to #HBLPSL9 Anthem Excitement! Ali Zafar is set to immerse his magic to the official HBL PSL anthem 2024.”

🔊 Seeti Tou bajay ge 🔊 Countdown to #HBLPSL9 Anthem Excitement! @AliZafarsays is set to immerse his magic to the official HBL PSL anthem 2024. pic.twitter.com/SWQnRoVINA — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 2, 2024

Netizens expressed their happiness over the announcement. Here’s what they said.

Finally, the much-awaited news is here. Thanks PCB, for appointing Ali Zafar back. No one can sing cricket anthems better than him, i repeat NO ONE. — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) February 2, 2024

Ali zafar is back to business — The spark…⚡️⚡️ (@SharjeelSaysss) February 2, 2024

Looking forward to it @AliZafarsays best wishes Bhai — Umer Basharat (@UmerBasharat7) February 2, 2024

Something magical ✨️ is on its way ✨️ 🙌 — Athar Abbas (@AtharAbbax) February 2, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that the singer has sung the official PSL anthems for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions. He was replaced by other stars but fans had demanded that he compose it again.

Related – Don’t find physics in my songs, Ali Zafar says over viral video

The PSL 2024 will commence from February 17 at in Lahore. The two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face off against the 2016 and 2018 champions Islamabad United.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.

Related – PSL 9 Draft: Karachi Kings pick Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz and Daniel Sams to strengthen squad