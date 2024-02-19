PSL 9: Amir reveals his on-field discussion with Babar Azam

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs in their opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

In the third over, pacer Mohammad Amir bowled a bouncer which was missed by Zalmi skipper Babar Azam. Netizens enjoyed the battle between the two in the middle which has now become a PSL rivalry.

In a post-match presser, Mohammad Amir revealed what Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam said after delivering a good bouncer during the second game of PSL 9.

“We didn’t talk a lot. He is a good player. My role is to get the batter out with the new ball,” Amir said.

“I actually bowled him a bouncer and he said that the ball had skidded off the pitch and he couldn’t read it. I think he played a good innings and his wicket was the turning point of the match,” he added.

“He is a good player but my role has always been to pick wickets of the top batter,” Amir said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amir bowled an economical 4-over spell of 1-29 in his debut match for Quetta.