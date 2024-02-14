VIRAL: Zeeshan bowls a maiden over to Babar Azam

A video of Pakistan Under-19 pacer Mohammad Zeeshan’s brilliant bowling against star batter and former all-format captain Babar Azam is going viral ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam and Mohammad Zeeshan are teammates in Peshawar Zalmi. The squad have begun its preparation for the ninth edition of the illustrious Twenty20 tournament.

During a practice match, the 17-year-old put on an exhilarating bowling performance and bowled a maiden over to the celebrated batter.

Pakistan U19 bowler Mohammad Zeeshan bowled a maiden over to Babar Azam in Peshawar Zalmi’s T20 practice match yesterday 😮😮 Babar couldn’t play him at all, what an over by the youngster 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 – via PAK TV #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/jAR6IlkScT — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 14, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Zeeshan burst onto the scene in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2023-24.

He ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets from four matches. His best performance in the tournament was 6-19 against arch-rivals India.

The 17-year-old pacer also represented his country in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. He bagged six wickets from five games.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, needs no introduction. The right-handed batter has scored 278 international fixtures with 13,325 runs along with 31 centuries and 91 half-centuries to his name.

PSL 2024 will commence from February 17 in Lahore with Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United in the opening game. Peshawar Zalmi will start its campaign when they play Quetta Gladiators at the same venue on the following day.

Related – ‘I am not satisfied with current form’: Babar Azam