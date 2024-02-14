PSL 9 anthem ‘Khul Ke Khel’ featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig released

The official anthem for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 ‘Khul Ke Khel‘, performed by celebrated artists Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, has been released.

The PSL 9 anthem was released on social media. The video description read, “For a nation that’s all heart, for people who live laugh and love boldly, this PSL we invite you to sing along and let your hair down.”

“Khul ke enjoy, Khul ke cheer and most importantly ‘Khul Ke Khel’ pyaray!!”

The music video captures the passion of the sport in the country. Moreover, it also showcases memorable moments from the past editions.

Ali Zafar has performed the PSL anthem for the first time since 2018. He had sung the songs for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions.

Presenting “Khul Ke Khel,” the anthem for HBL PSL 2024! 🎤🔥✨ Overcome your fears, live boldly and #KhulKeKhel 👨🏼‍🎤🌟 Are you ready for the thrill of another exhilarating HBL PSL season? 🏏🎵 #HBLPSL9 @AliZafarsays pic.twitter.com/Y5yogEKuwJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2024

He was replaced by other stars but fans had demanded that he compose it again.

PSL 9 will commence from February 17 at in Lahore. The two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face off against the 2016 and 2018 champions Islamabad United in the opening game.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.

