PSL 9: Basit Ali has a bold captaincy suggestion for PCB

Former international cricketer Basit Ali made a bold comment regarding Muhammad Rizwan’s captaincy in PSL 9, along with a suggestion for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

In the latest episode of PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ with host Waseem Badami, former cricketer-turned-coach Basit Ali said it is a good time for new PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to hand over captaincy of the national team to wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan, in order to improve the ranking of Green Shirts.

“I think this is the best time to name Rizwan captain, to raise the level of Pakistani cricket,” he said. “I have some free advice for the newly-appointed PCB chairman, this is the right time to take this bold step and name him as captain.”

He further criticized left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s captaincy, in the recently-lost Pakistan vs New Zealand series, which even led to the decline in his pace, and added, “4-1 defeat from NZ, after Babar’s removal from captaincy, is a good enough reason that bold decisions must be made now, to prepare ahead of World Cup.”

On the other hand, fellow analyst and former cricketer, Kamran Akmal was of the belief that Afridi should be given some time, at least 1-2 years, to prove himself as a skipper of the national side.

