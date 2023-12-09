Quetta Gladiators pay tribute to Mohammad Nawaz after release

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiator bid farewell to star all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz with a heartfelt post on social media.

Quetta Gladiators have not retained the all-rounder for PSL 9. The all-rounder will play the upcoming edition with a different team.

The franchise lauded his contributions in the past eight seasons and wished him best for his future endeavours.

“Farewell to Mohammad Nawaz, our homegrown superstar with an illustrious career for the Gladiators, spanning over eight seasons!” the post read. “He has been our all-time leading wicket-taker with 700 scalps in 76 appearances, with leading the side to victory in two of our last games in the Pakistan Super League.

“We wish our Gladiator nothing but success with his future team and believe that he’ll continue to be a precious asset for the Pakistan team. Go well [Mohammad] Nawaz, you’ll always be a Gladiator Forever.”

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Nawaz had played 100 matches for Pakistan in which he scored 975 runs and taken 105 wickets.

