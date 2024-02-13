Sarfaraz Ahmed will no longer lead Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators will be playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 with a new captain as Sarfaraz Ahmed has stepped down from that role, citing sources ARY News reports.

It is pertinent to mention that reports of Sarfaraz Ahmed quitting as captain were making rounds. Sources said the wicketkeeper batter stepped down as captain on head coach Shane Watson’s advice.

It was stated that South Africa Rilee Rossouw has been named Sarfaraz Ahmed’s replacement for PSL 9.

Quetta Gladiators have not made an official comment on the captaincy conundrums yet.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has led Quetta Gladiators since the inception of the cricket league in 2016. The side finished as finalist in the inaugural edition and won the tournament in the following season.

They were eliminated in the playoff stage in 2018, before winning their second title in the 2019 edition. Since then, they haven’t moved past the group stages in the past four editions.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators will start their PSL 9 campaign on February 18 when they play Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

