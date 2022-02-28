PSL Final: Sania Mirza pays tribute to Mohammad Hafeez

Sania Mirza Malik, the wife of Peshawar Zalmi batter Shoaib Malik, congratulated Lahore Qalandars all-rounder on winning the PSL 7 on Sunday.

The wife of the Lahore Qalandars player Nazia Hafeez posted a series of family pictures following the PSL 7 final. She heaped praise on her husband by writing that she was proud of her spouse.

Proud of u @MHafeez22 True Champion. Love u pic.twitter.com/muVpo1ab2k — Nazia Hafeez (@naziahafeez8) February 28, 2022

Sania Mirza, sharing the pictures said, described the veteran cricketer as a great player, congratulating him for the landmark tournament win.

Mohammad Hafeez played a match-winning knock in the final against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

He was the highest run-scorer for Lahore Qalandars. He made 46-ball 69 with nine boundaries and a six. He put on 58 and 54-run partnerships with Harry Brook and Kamran Ghulam respectively as the hosts made 180-5 in their 20 overs.

Read More: Mohammad Hafeez writes thank you note for Sania Mirza

The show didn’t end there as took the wickets of captain Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Azmat while conceding 23 runs in his four overs. The Multan side was dismissed for 138 in 19.3 overs, thus losing the game by 42 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 323 runs from 13 games at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 118.69.

Comments