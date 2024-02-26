Watch: Arif Yaqoob’s magical four-wicket over in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi spinner Arif Yaqoob made news for his match-winning bowling performance against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Arif Yaqoob turned the match in favour of Peshawar Zalmi when he took four wickets in the 19th over. He dismissed Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Hunain Shah and Imad Wasim.

He finished with five wickets as he dismissed Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan in the seventh over.

His splendid bowling performance helped Peshawar Zalmi seal a thrilling eight-run win.

Babar Azam scored a brilliant century to guide the side to 201-5 in 20 overs. The captain led from the front with his 63-ball 111. His knock included 14 boundaries and two sixes.

He was supported by Saim Ayub (38 off 21) as they put on a 77-run opening partnership. Shadab Khan was the pick of the Islamabad bowlers with his two-wicket haul. Islamabad United were cruising at 181-3 with Azam Khan (75 off 30) and Colin Munro (71 off (71 off 53) in chase of 202-run target.



However, Azam Khan’s dismissal triggered a dramatic collapse which led to Peshawar Zalmi restricting the opposition to 193-9 and registering their third successive win in the tournament.