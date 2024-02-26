17.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Arif Yaqoob’s magical four-wicket over in PSL

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Peshawar Zalmi spinner Arif Yaqoob made news for his match-winning bowling performance against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Arif Yaqoob turned the match in favour of Peshawar Zalmi when he took four wickets in the 19th over. He dismissed Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Hunain Shah and Imad Wasim.

He finished with five wickets as he dismissed Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan in the seventh over. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

His splendid bowling performance helped Peshawar Zalmi seal a thrilling eight-run win. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

Babar Azam scored a brilliant century to guide the side to 201-5 in 20 overs. The captain led from the front with his 63-ball 111. His knock included 14 boundaries and two sixes. 

Related – Watch: Babar Azam scores 59-ball 100 in PSL

He was supported by Saim Ayub (38 off 21) as they put on a 77-run opening partnership.
Shadab Khan was the pick of the Islamabad bowlers with his two-wicket haul.
Islamabad United were cruising at 181-3 with Azam Khan (75 off 30) and Colin Munro (71 off (71 off 53) in chase of 202-run target.


However, Azam Khan’s dismissal triggered a dramatic collapse which led to Peshawar Zalmi restricting the opposition to 193-9 and registering their third successive win in the tournament.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.