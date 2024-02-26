Watch: Babar Azam scores 59-ball 100 in PSL

Pakistan batter and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam on Monday took cricket world by storm with his mesmerizing century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture against Islamabad United.

PSL shared the video of Babar Azam’s classy batting performance at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on social media. It showed him taking the attack to the Islamabad bowlers with delightful attacks.

It took 59 deliveries, 12 boundaries and two sixes for Pakistan’s former all-format captain to score his century. He went unbeaten at 111 off 63 balls as Peshawar Zalmi scored 201-5 in their 20 overs.

Apart from Babar Azam, Saim Ayub chipped in with his 21-ball 38 with three boundaries and two maximums to his name.

Skipper Shadab Khan was the pick of Islamabad United with his 2-28 in four overs.