Azhar Ali shares piece of advice for Babar Azam

Legendary cricketer Azhar Ali shared advice for Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

Babar Azam scored 48 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in their eight-run win over Lahore Qalandars. His knock came off 36 balls and included five boundaries.

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali shared his views on Babar Azam’s knock on the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’. He said Peshawar Zalmi could have scored 225 runs on the pitch.

Azhar Ali added that the team, Babar Azam especially, scored 15 to 20 runs less in the middle overs. He criticized the Zalmi captain for not scoring boundaries after the powerplay.

Azhar Ali said it could have piled pressure on Peshawar Zalmi if Saim Ayub hadn’t played his match-winning knock of 88 runs. He added that a team had to maintain its rhythm when playing on such a batting-friendly pitch.

The former captain said Babar Azam-Saim Ayub’s partnership was excellent for their team, but the captain has to think about the flaws in the team’s bowling.

He added that the team would face a setback if they continue to approach matches this way.

