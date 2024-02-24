WATCH: Babar Azam gets angry at fan during PSL match

21.9 C
A video of Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam getting angry at a fan is going viral on social media amid the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

The viral video made rounds after Peshawar Zalmi’s fixture against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Ground on Friday.

In the clip, a fan can be heard chanting ‘Zimbabar’ (a derogatory term referring to Babar Azam only playing big innings against minnow teams like Zimbabwe) at the former all-round captain.

Babar Azam was seething at a fan and challenged him to come closer and say it. Moreover, the Peshawar Zalmi also threatened to hit the fan with a water bottle.

Netizens criticized the fan for making the comments against the star batter. Here’s what they said.

It is not the first time that Babar Azam has lost his cool at a person off the field. Earlier, a video of the Pakistan cricketer telling off an overzealous person for filming him.

The viral video showed him walking in the dugout. A man walked beside him while taking selfies.

The prolific cricketer first avoided the person, who continued to film him. The Pakistan captain finally had enough and scolded him. He walked away eventually.

