Azhar Ali points out captaincy issue with Peshawar Zalmi

Legendary cricketer Azhar Ali shared his views on the captaincy issues in Peshawar Zalmi during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASports (@asportstv.pk)

Azhar Ali, who is one of the panellists on the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’, said Peshawar Zalmi are dealing with leadership issues since legendary cricketer Darren Sammy stepped down as the frontman.

“Peshawar Zalmi had an advantage when it came to captaincy as Darren Sammy has led his side [West Indies] to victories in ICC T20 World Cup twice,” Azhar Ali said. “The experience showed but captaincy issues started when he stepped down. Maybe it’s because [captain] Babar Azam has not been utilizing the acquired resources or it’s because the side comprise their bowling during the draft.”

“If we look at their bowling unit, we don’t see any players that could change the course in their favour. They have Salman Irshad whose strength seemingly lies in bowling yorkers at the death stages. They have an advantage there but Aamer Jamal has failed to make an impact. Luke Wood, who is a capable bowler, is not looking threatening. The first thing a team does, when they pick players and look to win the tournament, is cover their bowling department.”

Azhar Ali said Babar Azam should demand improvement in that sector from the franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place in the PSL 2024 standings with two points. They lost to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings before registering a nervy win over Multan Sultans.

Related – Azhar Ali’s ‘mimicry talent’ made him a batter; here’s how