Azhar Ali’s ‘mimicry talent’ made him a batter; here’s how

Legendary cricketer Azhar Ali mimicked the batting styles of compatriots Inzamam-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed amid the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

A fan asked Azhar Ali, who is sharing his expert views regarding the PSL 2024 on A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’, how he was able to transition from a spinner to a specialist batter.

Before Azhar Ali could answer, Misbah-ul-Haq – one of the show’s co-panellists – revealed that the latter pulled it off he possesses the skill to mimic the batter style of any player impressively.

Azhar Ali explained that he learnt the craft when he was a waterboy. The former captain emphasized the importance of being a good observer and student of the game before reenacting Inzamam-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed’s techniques.

It is pertinent to mention that the 39-year-old represented Pakistan in 150 fixtures across two formats (Test and ODIs). He scored 8,987 runs with 22 centuries and 47 fifties.

The batter, who was part of Pakistan’s victorious ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad, led the side in nine Test matches in two separate tenures from 2016 to 2020.

