Erin Holland’s desi look goes viral

Pictures of Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland flaunting her desi looks in eastern wear are going viral on social media.

Erin Holland, former Miss World Australia, rocked eastern wear in her Instagram pictures. Moreover, she shared a video of her in Gaddafi Stadium also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

It is pertinent to mention that the wife of PSL franchise Karachi Kings player Ben Cutting has been winning hearts with pictures and videos of her in eastern dresses throughout the year.

The snaps of the PSL 8 presenter looking gorgeous in a sky-blue-coloured western outfit have surfaced on social media frequently. The pictures of her in an exquisite green dress went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

The 32-year-old revealed that she moves her body every day but said it is okay not to have a good day for a workout.

She added that she keeps her nutrition in check. She added she has a knack for pushing herself beyond what is healthy. She admitted to using less sugar in her meals.

