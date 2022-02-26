Saturday, February 26, 2022
PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman switches off his phone

Lahore Qalandars opening batsman turned his mobile phone off to avoid fans’ request for free PSL 7 final tickets.

Lahore Qalandars will take on defending champions Multan Sultans on Sunday. Fakhar Zaman, in a tweet, asked the Pakistan Super League management if free passes were available for the all-important game.

“Hi PSL T20, any tickets for tomorrow’s game? Please 🙏” he asked.

He continued: “BTW, my phone is turned off for obvious reasons. You can reach out to me on my hotel phone. 🙌”

Sohail Tanvir of Quetta Gladiators, in his reply, called it a side-effect of reaching a final.

Here’s how social media reacted to the statement.

The left-handed batsman has scored more runs than any other batsman in this year’s edition with 585 from 12 matches at an average of 48.75 and strike rate of 154.35.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fakhar Zaman (@fakharzaman719)

The left-handed batter has represented Pakistan in 120 across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) in which he has amassed 3,770 runs. He has 22 half-centuries and six centuries.

