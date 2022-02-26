PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman switches off his phone

Lahore Qalandars opening batsman turned his mobile phone off to avoid fans’ request for free PSL 7 final tickets.

Lahore Qalandars will take on defending champions Multan Sultans on Sunday. Fakhar Zaman, in a tweet, asked the Pakistan Super League management if free passes were available for the all-important game.

“Hi PSL T20, any tickets for tomorrow’s game? Please 🙏” he asked.

He continued: “BTW, my phone is turned off for obvious reasons. You can reach out to me on my hotel phone. 🙌”

Hi @thepslt20, any tickets for tomorrow’s game? Please 🙏 BTW, my phone is off for obvious reasons. You can reach out to me on my hotel phone. 🙌 — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) February 26, 2022

Sohail Tanvir of Quetta Gladiators, in his reply, called it a side-effect of reaching a final.

Side effects of reaching the final 🤪 — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) February 26, 2022

Here’s how social media reacted to the statement.

Fakhar bhai please!!! We are number 1 LQ supporters, please help us — will die for haris rauf (@hermayonnaise_) February 26, 2022

Fakhar bhai mein aur mere 12 doston ne saray lhr ke matches dekhein hain full support kiya hai but final ki tickets nai mil rahi thori madad kardein 😭 — LQ stan (@javvvzy) February 26, 2022

The left-handed batsman has scored more runs than any other batsman in this year’s edition with 585 from 12 matches at an average of 48.75 and strike rate of 154.35.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fakhar Zaman (@fakharzaman719)

The left-handed batter has represented Pakistan in 120 across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) in which he has amassed 3,770 runs. He has 22 half-centuries and six centuries.

Comments