Watch: MS batter Iftikhar Ahmed’s destructive batting against Lahore Qalandars

The video of Multan Sultans batter Iftikhar Ahmed’s blistering batting performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against defending champions Lahore Qalandars is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Iftikhar Ahmed hitting Zaman Khan for three boundaries and two sixes in a single over.

His fireworks helped Multan Sultans register a five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars scored 166-5 on the back of Rassie van der Dussen’s fifty. He struck 54 off 37 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes.

He put on a 94-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman, who scored 36-ball 41 with two boundaries and as many maximums to his name.

Mohammad Ali was the pick of Multan Sultans bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

Multan Sultans successfull chased the 167-run target in 19 overs. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan led from the front with his match-winning half-century. He top-scored with 82 off 59 balls. His knock included nine fours and three sixes.

Iftikhar Ahmed took the game away from the reigning champions as he struck a blistering 11-ball 34 with the help of five boundaries and two sixes.

Shaheen Afridi and Zaman Khan picked up two wickets each.

