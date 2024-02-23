Hafeez, Misbah criticize Imad Wasim over recent PSL performances

Former cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah ul Haq criticized Islamabad United all-rounder Imad Wasim over his recent performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Imad Wasim, who has proved himself as a valuable all-rounder in the tournament over the years with his stellar performances, has failed to get going in the ongoing PSL.

So far, the left-handed batter – who moved to Islamabad United after representing Karachi Kings in the previous eight seasons – has only scored nine runs from three matches at an average of 4.50. The left-arm spinner has taken just one wicket.

Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah-ul-Haq expressed their dismay over Imad Wasim’s lacklustre form in the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’. The former director of the Pakistan team said the all-rounder has never played in such a manner.

“Imad Wasim’s character, right from the start that we saw him in domestic cricket, then when he played for Pakistan, and then when he stayed with Karachi Kings, the current Imad Wasim that we see, we have never seen before,” he said. “He used to get involved in a lot of discussions, his body language was quite attacking, he used to try to take charge of the ball himself. Now, since he has changed his franchise, he is having trouble adjusting. But up until now, Imad Wasim’s body language as a player doesn’t seem confident.”

Misbah-ul-Haq said Imad Wasim needs to replicate his past performances with the bat as Islamabad United will be relying on him to play match-winning knocks.

“Imad performs with the bat and that is somewhat missing. Islamabad needs him at the moment and for the upcoming matches too,” the former captain said.