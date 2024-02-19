Watch: QG batter Khawaja Nafay toils Lahore Qalandars with brilliant batting

Quetta Gladiators batter Khawaja Nafay impressed cricket world with his brilliant batting in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against defending champions and host Lahore Qalandars.

PSL shared videos of the him hitting sixes of pacer Haris Rauf and hitting a boundary of Zaman Khan to secure a five-wicket win for Quetta Gladiators.

Lahore Qalandars scored 187-7 after electing to bat first at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan stood out from the rest with a fifty.

He struck six fours and three sixes on his way to 43-ball 62. Jahandad Khan played a blistering knock of 45 from 17 balls with three boundaries and four maximums to his name.

Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Hasnain took two wickets for Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators successfully chased the 188-run target in 19.1 overs courtesy of Khawaja Nafay’s brilliant half-century. He struck four fours and three maximums on his way to unbeaten 31-ball 60.

He was supported by vice captain Saud Shakeel who made 40 off 23 balls with the help of seven boundaries and a maximum.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz and Sikandar Raza took a wicket each for Lahore Qalandars.