Watch: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir become footballers to save boundary

The video of Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and spinner Usama Mir displaying brilliant footwork to save a boundary in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against Islamabad United is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv



The viral video showed batter Jordan Cox hitting a shot off Olly Stone’s bowling behind the towards the fine-leg region on the first ball of the 11th over.

Mohammad Rizwan, who had sprinted towards the ball from the wicket-keeping position, dived at it and kicked it away from the boundary.

Usama Mir, seeing that the ball was still on its way to touch the boundary, used his footwork to save a certain boundary.

Their teamwork saved two runs as Islamabad United batters had run a couple.

Multan Sultans had registered a five-wicket win over Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 144 in 20 overs with Salman Ali Agha scoring a half-century. The right-handed batter scored 52 off 43 balls with three fours and two sixes to his name.

Jordan Cox played a supporting knock of 28-ball 41 with the help of two boundaries and as many maximums.

Mohammad Ali and Abbas Afridi took three wickets for the hosts.

Multan Sultans successfully chased the 145-run target with five wickets in hand courtesy of Reeza Hendricks’ match-winning fifty. He top scored with 46-ball 58 with six fours and a maximum to his name.

He put up a 71-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan who struck six boundaries and two sixes on his way to 33-ball 43.

Naseem Shah bagged two wickets for Islamabad.

Related – Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain of Pakistan’s T20I team