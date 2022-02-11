PSL 7: Rizwan offers hug to an enraged Shaheen Afridi in viral video

A video of a funny moment between Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and his Lahore Qalandars counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi in their PSL 7 fixture is viral.

The wicketkeeper-batter played a shot towards the pacer who failed to get hold of the ball but acted as if he would throw it on the striker’s end. Then, we see Pakistan T20I vice-captain skipper taking the situation light and giving a virtual hug to his teammate.

The viral clip is being loved by Pakistan fans. They took to the comments section to post some heartwarming replies.

Muhammad Rizwan is love — Muhammad Husnain (@_hu5nain) February 11, 2022

Ek he dil hai Rizwan bhai ktni baar jeeto gy — Bush (@bushGazini) February 11, 2022

Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars put an end to Multan Sultan’s winning streak of six wins from as many PSL 7 games. The side emerged victorious by 52 runs.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars scored 182-4 in their 20 overs of their PSL7 fixture. Opener Fakhar Zaman made 60 from 37 balls with five boundaries and two maximums to his name. Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Ghulam contributed 43 and 42 respectively.

Anwar Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbasi Afridi and Imran Tahir took a wicket each for the Multan side.

In reply, the hosts bowled out the visitors for 130 in their 19.3 overs. Sohaib Maqsood was the highest run-getter for the side with 29. Khushdil Shah, Tim David and the skipper made 22, 24 and 20 respectively.

