Shadab Khan reveals ‘reason’ for Islamabad United’s latest defeat

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan blamed the technology for his side’s defeat to Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators captain Rilee Rossouw played a gutsy knock of 34 to guide his team to a nervy three-wicket win. The side were cruising towards the 139-run target in the 11th over when the frontman attempted to sweep spinner Salman Ali Agha.

He failed to connect and the ball struck his pads. It prompted a strong appeal from Islamabad United and was given LBW by on-field Aleem Dar.

The skipper reviewed the decision and it was reversed as technology showed that the ball struck Rilee Rossouw outside the line of the stumps and would have missed the off stump.

After the three-wicket loss, Shadab Khan expressed his reservation against the decision and blamed the DRS technology for the defeat.

“I think technology was at fault for this loss. We were shown a different ball as to the review (the review of Rossouw),” Shadab Khan said.

He added, “I bowled 4 overs as a leg spinner, it wasn’t turning much. This one showed impact outside off and spinning away further. In a big tournament like this, there shouldn’t be such mistakes.”

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad United started their PSL 9 campaign with a win against Lahore Qalandars in the opening match but lost their next two games to Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

They are at third position on the points table.

